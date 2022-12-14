Seahawks injury report: Kenneth Walker good to go, Al Woods questionable

The Seattle Seahawks released their final injury report of the week on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Thursday Night showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, with major division implications. And signs appear to be mostly positive for Seattle.

Kenneth Walker was not given an injury designation, meaning he is all set to return to the field against the 49ers, providing a major shot in the arm to a Seahawks run game that has been scuffling over the last couple of weeks.

Shelby Harris was not given an injury designation either, meaning he will be in action on Thursday night as well after missing Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers.

Al Woods did not practice all week, and his status is up in the air after leaving Sunday’s game with an Achilles injury.

Carroll said Al Woods didn't practice all week. Said they're maximizing the rest opportunity before making a decision on him tomorrow. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 14, 2022

Having both Woods and Harris back would be a nice spark to a Seahawks run defense that has been getting picked apart over their last few games, especially Sunday against Carolina when both players missed most of or all of that game.

Deejay Dallas did not practice at all this week either, but he was also given the questionable tag for Thursday.