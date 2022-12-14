Seahawks vs. 49ers Preview Podcast with Rob Guerra: Will the 49ers get the sweep?

It was but a couple of weeks ago when there was the chance that the Week 15 ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers could have been for the NFC West lead. Instead, the 49ers keep on winning and the Seahawks have dropped three of four, putting San Francisco in a position where they can clinch the NFC West with a win in Seattle, while just about dealing the heaviest of blows to the Seahawks’ playoff hopes.

The 49ers may be down Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell and potentially quarterback Brock Purdy, but Kyle Shanahan can always find some way to scheme up a great offense. Seattle’s struggling defense has to turn things around quickly or else this could be an ugly prime-time beating.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens was joined by Niners Nation and SB Nation NFL podcast host Rob Guerra for a preview of this must-win game for the Seahawks. Rob will give you the lowdown on this surging 49ers team, which seeks only its third win in Seattle since 2011.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts