Seahawks vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks (7-6) are in danger of turning an unexpectedly quality season into the disappointment of collapsing out of a playoff spot. On ‘Thursday Night Football’ under the bright lights of Lumen Field, Seattle will look to keep their playoff hopes in good shape and deny the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) their second NFC West title in four seasons.

Seattle has dropped three out of four, getting gashed on the ground in all of those games. Against both the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders they allowed over 200 yards rushing, to the dismay of the home fans. The run defense has been dismal, as has the rushing offense (although Kenneth Walker III will play tonight), and Geno Smith’s hot start has cooled off into something more middling with some critical turnovers mixed in with his best plays.

This all seems like a recipe for disaster against a 49ers team with the league’s best defense, one of the league’s best running backs in Christian McCaffrey, and an offensive system that is so solid that Brock Purdy can come in and look like a Pro Bowl quarterback. Purdy might not play given his oblique injury, in which case Josh Johnson (!!!) would step in as San Fran’s fourth QB of the year.

If the Seahawks win they keep themselves in good playoff position. If the 49ers win the NFC West is theirs and Seattle no longer controls its own destiny for a return to the postseason.

Here are all the details fans need on this borderline must-win rivalry game in prime-time, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

Channel: Prime Video (Q13 FOX in Seattle, KTVU-2 in San Francisco Bay Area)

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit (sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: Prime Video

Live TV options if you have local FOX affiliate: Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV | NFL+

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Niners Nation

Odds

The Seahawks are 3.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 43.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: W 19-9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7, 10/23: W 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8, 10/30: W 27-13 vs. New York Giants

November

Week 9, 11/6: W 31-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): L 21-16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: L 40-34 (OT) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

December

Week 13, 12/4: W 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14, 12/11: L 30-24 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)