Pre-Snap Reads 12/15: GAME DAY!

Primetime game tonight versus division rival San Francisco 49ers. If the Seahawks win, are chancing of making the play-offs increase substantially. If the Seahawks lose, the 49ers win the NFC West. Big game with tons of implications. Can your Seahawks pull out a big win at home?

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-49ers - Seaside Joe

Welcome to the next version of the Legion of B00m: Seaside Joe 1381

Matchups to watch as Seattle Seahawks brace for must-win rematch with San Francisco 49ers - KING5 Seattle

Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Geno Smith's comments on toning back his aggressiveness and take a close look at how he has made more critical errors as of late.

Bruce Irvin: Thursday night games should be illegal - Seahawks Wire

Thursday Night Football is an abomination. Seahawks veteran Bruce Irvin can certainly attest to that. Now 35 years old and having played 134 career regular season games, it takes more than just three days for his body to recover from a pro football game.

Curtis Allen’s third quarter report card « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest post by Curtis Allen…

Seahawks Playoff Chances: What stands in front of Seattle - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. A look at what needs to happen over the final four games.

Seahawks-49ers Injuries: RB Walker clear, SF QB Purdy questionable - Seattle Sports

San Francisco QB Brock Purdy is officially questionable for Thursday’s game against the Seahawks after injuring his ribs and oblique.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Seahawks game on Prime Video - NFL.com

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the 49ers visit the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

The Huddle Podcast: Emerald Rush - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost, and Dave Wyman preview Week 15 vs. the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith’s season in his teammates’ words: Magical. Prophetic. MVP-caliber? - The Athletic

"It’s been a long time coming, and he’s known that it was going to come," Will Dissly said of his QB. "He’s waited, and it’s happening."

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: DK Metcalf Reveals What's Needed to 'Come Out on Top' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Don't bother telling him. Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf knows what's at stake on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready For 'Big Division Game' vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Geno Smith is treating Thursday night game as a big division game and not a prime time matchup.

NFC West News

Steve Keim on indefinite medical leave per report - Revenge of the Birds

Whatever is going on with the Arizona Cardinals, I hope nothing in this case is serious.

Ian Rapoport has reported that Arizona Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim has left the team for an...

Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury Gives Injury Updates to Key Players - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury met with reporters on Wednesday and gave injury updates to some key players on the team.

Los Angeles Rams QB Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

A successful debut for Baker Mayfield with the Rams is capped off with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

'I'm my toughest critic': Jalen Ramsey knows this season isn't his best - ESPN.com

The Rams' star cornerback is the first to admit when he botches a play or doesn't play up to his own standards.

Rams free agents 2023: Will LA re-sign Greg Gaines or A’Shawn Robinson? - Turf Show Times

Both DT’s are candidates for contract extensions - which will LA choose?

49ers news: How Brock Purdy’s work with his throwing coach, Will Hewlett, transformed his game - Niners Nation

Brock Purdy’s throwing coach, Will Hewlett, sits down with Niners Nation to break down his offseason work with the 49ers’ quarterback.

49ers News: Nick Bosa ready for an “all out war” against the Seahawks - Niners Nation

The 49ers look to end their problems winning in Seattle

Brock Purdy Will Become Prominent if 49ers Defeat Seahawks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brock Purdy will get another shot at cementing that he is the real deal when the 49ers face the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Around The NFL

Trevor Lawrence Begins to Fulfill Potential | Football Outsiders

The Jaguars quarterback looked worthy of a top overall draft pick in Jacksonville's win over Tennessee.

Trevor Lawrence is becoming The Guy; NFC South shouldn't be allowed a playoff team; and previewing the head coaching market - Yahoo Sports

Welcome back to the Four Verts column! The NFL is entering the final stretch of the regular season, which is a great time to look ahead. The Jaguars finally found their franchise guy, the Broncos and Saints wish they could find their quarterbacks, and a new crop of head coaches is about to pop up.

Six stories that explain Lions coach Dan Campbell - ESPN.com

Public impressions about Campbell center on his passion and personality. But to those who know him best, there is much more.

2023 NFL draft needs, news: What you need to know for all 32 teams - ESPN.com

The Seahawks have a quarterback conundrum. The Texans are headed toward No. 1 overall. And the Eagles have the capital to make moves.

After years of free agent busts, Jets reverse trend with D.J. Reed - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

Free agency is risky. The Jets know the pitfalls better than most, but they found a long-term solution to a perennial problem with Reed at corner.

NFL rookie rankings at quarter pole of 2022 season: Jets duo holds top spots; Lions lead with three - NFL.com reps

Heading into the final four weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, three sixth-round picks make Daniel Jeremiah's rookie rankings, including two from the hard-charging Lions. See the full pecking order, 1-25.

NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 15 predictions - The Athletic

The new-look Darnold isn't forcing things on the field as the Panthers are winning. Time to do the same with these NFL picks.

Prisco's Week 15 NFL picks: Red-hot Lions beat Jets; Bills crush Dolphins; Bill Belichick tops Josh McDaniels - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco reveals all his Week 15 picks, including Tom Brady losing for the third time in last four games