Report: Brock Purdy to start for 49ers

When the defense of the Seattle Seahawks takes to the field Thursday night to face the San Francisco 49ers looking to keep their 2022 NFC West division title hopes on the line, they will be facing an opponent using its third string quarterback.

That is, of course, the result of the fact that first string quarterback, Trey Lance, was lost for the season in the Week 2 showdown between these two teams, with backup Jimmy Garoppolo then taking over. However, Garoppolo, of course, suffered an injury early in the Niners Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

That led to San Francisco turning to third string quarterback Brock Purdy for their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, in the midst of defeating the Bucs 35-7, Purdy suffered an oblique and rib injury that had him listed as Questionable for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Hawks.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Purdy’s status, there had been a possibility that former Buccaneer, Brown, Bengal, Jet, Colt, Billt, Raven, Giant, Texan, Raider, Washington and Lion Josh Johnson could get the starting nod. According to a report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter, though, the Niners will be sticking with rookie seventh round pick as the starter, as opposed to the journeyman Johnson.

49ers' rookie QB Brock Purdy, listed as questionable for tonight due to oblique and rib injuries, is expected to start vs. the Seahawks, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2022

Now the question is whether or not the defense of the Seahawks can stop an offense directed by an injured seventh round rookie, or if even that is too tough a task at this point.