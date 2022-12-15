2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. 49ers 1st Quarter game thread

In all likelihood, this is the Seattle Seahawks’ final prime-time game of the season, and there are high stakes involved.

The San Francisco 49ers have won six straight and not only are on the cusp of an NFC West title but may very well be pushing the Minnesota Vikings for the number two seed. Meanwhile the Seahawks sit at 7-6 and on the outskirts of the playoff picture. A 1-3 stretch over their last four has them desperately needing this to stay attached to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

We’ve seen this team come up big under bright lights before and pull off some unexpected wins. Perhaps tonight’s the night they have their best performance of the season... they’re gonna need it.

Doesn’t get any simpler: Seahawks win and their thin NFC West hopes are still alive, plus their postseason chances are very much on the “more likely than not” side. Seahawks lose and their playoff chances are unlikely and their NFC West hopes are officially over.

SEA!!!