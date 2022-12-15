Seahawks elevate Godwin Igwebuike from practice squad

For much of the past several seasons the Seattle Seahawks have struggled to find a replacement for Tyler Lockett as a dangerous kick returner who could break one at any time. However, during their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, the Hawks might have found a player with the potential to make significant contributions in the return game in Godwin Igwebuike.

Against the Panthers Igwebuike returned three kickoffs for 104 yards, including one return that went for 50 yards. His contributions helped keep the Seahawks in the game, and following that performance the team opted to elevated him again for the Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

The @Seahawks elevated one player from the practice squad this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/avkQ2qd9lu — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 15, 2022

Whether or not he will be able to have the same type of impact against the Niners as he did against the Panthers remains to be seen, but at least he will get a shot with Dee Eskridge and DeeJay Dallas continuing to recover from injury.