SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans don’t want both Geno and a first round QB

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

It’s been an up and down season for the Seattle Seahawks. It started off with a bang, with the Hawks defeating the Russell Wilson led Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1 before hitting a rough patch that saw the team lose three of four through early October.

Then, however, a four game winning streak put the Seahawks in playoff contention with a 6-3 record, with dreams of postseason glory and a high draft pick courtesy of the ineptitude of the 2022 Broncos. Reality then reared its ugly head, with the run defense struggling and the team losing three times in four games for a second time in 2022, leaving the team at 7-6 and on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

That is where things stand heading into the key Thursday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and with the way the defense has performed in recent weeks, fan confidence has taken a big hit.

Fan confidence, of course, is down in large part because of the struggles of the defense, and as a result the majority of fans now feel Clint Hurtt should be on the hot seat.

While Hurtt’s seat is getting warm, the future of Geno Smith remains up in the air. Set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, Smith is likely to become very wealthy in a matter of months, but fans don’t want the Hawks to both invest in Smith and a high draft pick at the position.

The key question could become what re-signed means, as it’s possible Seattle could use the franchise tag to keep Smith around for 2023. In any case, it seems apparent that fans are not interested in spending both cap space and draft capital on the quarterback position, which will only make for an extremely interesting offseason.