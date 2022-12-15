Al Woods and Tre Brown inactive for Seahawks

Thursday Night Football has almost arrived and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take host the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial game for the playoff and division title hopes for the Hawks. In particular, Seattle will be looking to prevent the 49ers from clinching the NFC West division title in the Seahawks home stadium for the second time in the past three seasons.

However, when the two teams take to the field, the Hawks will be without several noteworthy names, including a pair of players on the defensive side of the ball that many fans had hoped could make an impact down the stretch in Tre Brown and Al Woods.

Brown, of course, was on the injury report with an illness, while Woods is dealing with a sore Achilles tendon that forced him out of the loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday in Week 14.

The full list of inactives is: