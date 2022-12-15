Injury Update: Bryan Mone out for the game

As the Seattle Seahawks look to hold off the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football in order to keep faint hopes of an NFC West title alive, they need all the help they can get on the defensive line to slow down the Niners run game.

Already without Al Woods due to an Achilles injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, the Seahawks are now set to play the remainder of the game against the 49ers without his backup, Bryan Mone.

.@Seahawks injury update: DT Bryan Mone is Out (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2022

Mone went down on the second possession of the night for San Francisco, immediately grabbing his knee after going to the ground. He was then helped to the sideline while appearing unable to put any weight on the injured leg before being put on the cart to head to the locker room. In Mone’s absence it is likely that Poona Ford and Quinton Jefferson will be called upon to fill the void at nose tackle.