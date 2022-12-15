 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reacts to the 49ers sweeping the Seahawks

By Stan Taylor
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks can be really hard to watch, but at least they kept it interesting with that last drive (the offensive one... not the defensive one that was offensive). There are some great players on this roster, but unfortunately they just can’t seem to put everything together at the same time. Or maybe they just don’t have enough talent across the roster where it matters. Most likely, it is a combination of both. There may be some light at the end of this tunnel (in the form of draft capital), even if a playoff berth is looking sketchy at best right now. But it is pretty hard to feel much of optimism after a loss like that, especially with this team now having dropped four of their last five... and the fans are really starting to feel it.

When you’re right, you’re right.

But I just ended up with a lot of questions... like what is a “catch,” and has anyone ever actually seen one?

Or how does a quarterback slide work?

But these things aside, it just seemed like this team couldn’t catch many breaks, and they didn’t do themselves any favors when opportunities presented themselves. Like that drop by Diggs.

But things weren’t all bad... at least Pete Carroll won. A challenge, that is.

But lightning rarely strikes in the same place twice.

The defense has had its detractors all season, and even in a game where they only allowed 21 points, it still felt like they struggled make stops when it counted. Like that Ray-Ray McCloud catch-and-run on third and long.

And the coaching continues to be puzzling at times.

Geno Smith had another rough week, but can you really blame him? The pass rush was all over him all game, and the offense could never really get anything going.

There was that funny sequence where the 49ers got flagged... three times. And the Seahawks declined every one of them.

All things considered, it was closer than some might have anticipated, but this is exactly the kind of game the 49ers are comfortable playing in right now. Hopefully, the Seahawks can capitalize on what little defensive improvement they saw in this game and make one final late season push. And if not... just think about the draft picks.

