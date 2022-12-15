Twitter reacts to the 49ers sweeping the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks can be really hard to watch, but at least they kept it interesting with that last drive (the offensive one... not the defensive one that was offensive). There are some great players on this roster, but unfortunately they just can’t seem to put everything together at the same time. Or maybe they just don’t have enough talent across the roster where it matters. Most likely, it is a combination of both. There may be some light at the end of this tunnel (in the form of draft capital), even if a playoff berth is looking sketchy at best right now. But it is pretty hard to feel much of optimism after a loss like that, especially with this team now having dropped four of their last five... and the fans are really starting to feel it.

When you’re right, you’re right.

Check out this crazy pic of a Seahawks fan pic.twitter.com/C30PNsEryU — same schtick different day (@BestGuyAround) December 16, 2022

The only Seahawk that can score points is Myers — Becca (@BSnapz2019) December 16, 2022

I feel so bad for guys like Neal, Woolen, Geno, Metcalf and Lockett who actually play good week in and week out that have to deal with the rest of the bums. — Jett (@Jett_BH) December 16, 2022

jfc I might just go to bed lol — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) December 16, 2022

I’d like our team to have a better defense. — Kristina Loves Geno (@Kristina_Moats) December 16, 2022

Bruh I don't understand how a team can be so bad at defending short passes — occasional good opinion haver (@wrongopinionman) December 16, 2022

Thursday night games suck but at least we have a few extra days to prepare for our obliteration by KC. — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) December 16, 2022

Jordyn Brooks is having an awful game — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) December 16, 2022

Well no wonder they are losing, what the fuck is this uni color combo? jesus fucking christ! — rachel ️‍ ✊(wrathypoo) (@TheGaychel) December 16, 2022

Michael Dickson and Jason Myers are the best players on this team — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) December 16, 2022

Don’t get me wrong — you need help on the DL. I’d look there at No 2/3 overall. But this one felt like a tough task heading in and nothing felt overly surprising. Knowing you’ve got this one and then KC coming up though makes those losses against TB, CAR, NO and ATL feel costlier — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) December 16, 2022

But I just ended up with a lot of questions... like what is a “catch,” and has anyone ever actually seen one?

If this is overturned the NFL needs to review their catch rules. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 16, 2022

That’s a catch!! — Anne (@Anne_Lovinglife) December 16, 2022

That should have been a complete pass. — 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) December 16, 2022

Or how does a quarterback slide work?

The line judge here signals the touchdown on Brock Purdy's first down at the 36 yard line pic.twitter.com/4Ipg5wUX9A — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) December 16, 2022

They literally NEVER spot the ball the way they just described it on a QB going into a slide. That’s nonsense. — Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) December 16, 2022

He started sliding short of the sticks — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) December 16, 2022

I’ve never seen them say the knee has to hit to be when the slide starts? — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) December 16, 2022

But these things aside, it just seemed like this team couldn’t catch many breaks, and they didn’t do themselves any favors when opportunities presented themselves. Like that drop by Diggs.

That should have been an easy INT. Either way, a third down stop. #Seahawks — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) December 16, 2022

But things weren’t all bad... at least Pete Carroll won. A challenge, that is.

Pete Carroll Challenge time! — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 16, 2022

Pete Carroll needs to up his red-flag challenge stats. This should do it. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 16, 2022

Pete gonna win a challenge??? — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) December 16, 2022

ok we get it, seahawks twitter pic.twitter.com/krnDeNXmqN — John ️‍ Fraley (@johndavidfraley) December 16, 2022

But lightning rarely strikes in the same place twice.

Pete loses the challenge but I don't mind that because he would've had to call timeout anyway. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 16, 2022

The defense has had its detractors all season, and even in a game where they only allowed 21 points, it still felt like they struggled make stops when it counted. Like that Ray-Ray McCloud catch-and-run on third and long.

Seahawks' defense gives up a third and 15. They can't tackle Ray-Ray McCloud after a 4-yard pass, becomes a 16-yard gain — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 16, 2022

Neal had a great look at something that wasn't McCloud — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) December 16, 2022

And the coaching continues to be puzzling at times.

Not implementing a run game at all. ‍♀️ — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) December 16, 2022

I want to hear why this was. I imagine it was the 49ers' defensive front aggression, width, and talent. But the #Seahawks offense was one-dimensional as heck throughout this game. They abandoned any under center plan. It was all on Geno Smith in an increasingly nightmarish pocket https://t.co/OsstfnX0JS — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 16, 2022

Geno Smith had another rough week, but can you really blame him? The pass rush was all over him all game, and the offense could never really get anything going.

like, the protection was better versus the 9ers last year with brown and shell/curhan — irreversibly genopilled but it's festive ❄ (@cmikesspinmove) December 16, 2022

Yeah, Geno Smith doesn't have a fighting chance right now. Not with that pass rush pinning their ears back. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) December 16, 2022

There was that funny sequence where the 49ers got flagged... three times. And the Seahawks declined every one of them.

Never seen a team decline *three* separate penalties all at once so that's a first — John ️‍ Fraley (@johndavidfraley) December 16, 2022

All things considered, it was closer than some might have anticipated, but this is exactly the kind of game the 49ers are comfortable playing in right now. Hopefully, the Seahawks can capitalize on what little defensive improvement they saw in this game and make one final late season push. And if not... just think about the draft picks.