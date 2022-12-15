 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Injury update: Jordyn Brooks questionable to return

By Tyler Alsin
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The fourth quarter continues to trickle down, and Jordyn Brooks remains out. The Seattle Seahawks leading tackler left the game in the third quarter, and has been deemed questionable to return.

Brooks has actually been dealing with a neck injury for some time, and has been on previous injury reports.

Linebacker Tanner Muse has been in the game as a replacement. Before leaving, Brooks was the leading tackler on the team yet again, and had already racked up eight total and three solo tackles in a little over half of a game.

Seattle currently trails the 49ers, as they watch their playoff hopes evaporate, and though the run game has not been the gaping problem of previous losses, Brooks is one of the players this defense can ill-afford to lose. He is one of the leading Pro Bowl vote getters on the back of yet another incredibly productive NFL season.

