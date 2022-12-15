Injury update: Jordyn Brooks questionable to return

The fourth quarter continues to trickle down, and Jordyn Brooks remains out. The Seattle Seahawks leading tackler left the game in the third quarter, and has been deemed questionable to return.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Jordyn Brooks is Questionable (neck). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2022

Brooks has actually been dealing with a neck injury for some time, and has been on previous injury reports.

Looked as though Jordyn Brooks' neck was being seen to on the sideline there? The #Seahawks linebacker has appeared on past injury reports with a neck issue... — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 16, 2022

Linebacker Tanner Muse has been in the game as a replacement. Before leaving, Brooks was the leading tackler on the team yet again, and had already racked up eight total and three solo tackles in a little over half of a game.

Seattle currently trails the 49ers, as they watch their playoff hopes evaporate, and though the run game has not been the gaping problem of previous losses, Brooks is one of the players this defense can ill-afford to lose. He is one of the leading Pro Bowl vote getters on the back of yet another incredibly productive NFL season.