Injury Update: Tyler Lockett potentially out for rest of season with broken finger

It’s possible that we have seen the last of Tyler Lockett in the 2022 Seattle Seahawks’ season.

Late in the 4th quarter of Seattle’s 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Lockett was taken to the locker room with a hand injury, severity unknown. During the post-game press conference, Pete Carroll delivered the bad news: Lockett has a broken finger.

Tyler Lockett may have surgery. It’s unclear right now, pete says. But the broken finger is obviously a serious issue and could knock him out the lineup awhile, possibly whole season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 16, 2022

Pete Carroll compared Tyler Lockett's broken finger to the one Rashaad Penny suffered in 2018. I believe Rashaad broke his finger in mid-August and was ready to play in the season opener. But with that timeline, feels unlikely Tyler would make it back in regular season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 16, 2022

To be a little more specific, Lockett broke his left index finger.

Lockett hasn’t missed a game due to injury since breaking his leg in Week 16 of the 2016 season. Last year he was forced out of the Los Angeles Rams road game in Week 15 after contracting COVID-19. Otherwise he has been a beacon of availability in addition to being such a dependable, crucial part of the Seahawks’ passing offense. This is a huge loss whether he misses a couple of weeks or potentially the entire regular season and beyond.

The Seahawks passing offense that is already not deep at wide receiver. Carroll did say Dee Eskridge could come back soon after missing the last four games with a broken hand, but he’s lacked much meaningful production when healthy so expect Marquise Goodwin to be the WR2 by default.

This sucks.