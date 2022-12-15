Instant Reaction to Seahawks’ 21-13 loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) lost 21-13 to the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on ‘Thursday Night Football’ at Lumen Field. It really was a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated, and the 49ers are NFC West champions for the second time in four seasons.

What more can be said? The offense was cooked against the 49ers defense and the defense did what it could against the 49ers offense but still had too many critical mistakes that led to points. As if that wasn’t enough, Tyler Lockett has a serious finger injury, Bryan Mone has an ACL injury, and Jordyn Brooks left with a sore neck. It was a loss with injuries and insults and very little to actually enjoy.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens has the reaction podcast to the Seahawks’ fourth loss over the past five games, which puts them in a position where missing the playoffs is now very likely to happen. Listen in the audio player below!

