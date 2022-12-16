In today’s links: instant reaction to the Seahawks’ loss last night, from both the ‘Hawks and the 49ers perspective. Brock Purdy looks legit. Questions for the stretch run. Leading candidates for coaching jobs next season. Enjoy!

Seahawks News

Instant reaction: Seahawks outclassed on TNF « Seahawks Draft Blog

The season is crumbling as Seahawks are outclassed by the 49ers

Rost: Seahawks needed the big play that never came in loss to 49ers - Seattle Sports

Against good teams who are up big, you need to get lucky. And the Seahawks didn't in their 21-13 loss to the NFC West champion 49ers.

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 21-13 loss to 49ers - Seattle Sports

The voices of Seattle Sports weigh in on the Seahawks' tough 21-13 loss on Thursday night that allowed the 49ers to clinch the division.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers breeze past Seahawks to clinch NFC West - ESPN.com

The rookie QB threw for two touchdowns, while the 49ers defense stifled the Seahawks' offense.

Rapid Reaction: Big Plays Doom Defense In Primetime Loss To 49ers - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks hung with the NFC West-leading 49ers early in Thursday night's game, with both defenses playing tough, but a rough sequence in the second quarter allowed the 49ers to build a two-score lead, and while the Seahawks fought to the end, they couldn't quite recover from that early blow.

NFL playoff picture at Week 15: As 49ers win NFC West, where does that leave Seahawks? - The Athletic

Will Week 15 matchups such as Dolphins-Bills, Patriots-Raiders and Titans-Chargers lead to more clarity or cause more chaos?

Seattle Seahawks Suffer Playoff Crushing Loss to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks road to the playoffs just got a lot harder after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC West News

49ers News: Defense leads the charge in win over Seahawks - Niners Nation

Join us live now on the Niners Nation YouTube page to chat about the San Francisco 49ers of the Seahawks

49ers beat Seahawks on TNF, San Francisco are NFC West Champions - Niners Nation

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday to become 2022 NFC West Champions

Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay fighting over claims to 1 head coach - Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan is in a friendly fight with Sean McVay over the claims to one coach on their respective trees, and that's Matt LaFleur.

Brock Purdy easily leads 49ers past Seahawks to clinch NFC West in 7th straight win - Yahoo Sports

Brock Purdy got the job done once again.

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night - NFL.com

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers’ division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

49ers Run Over the Seahawks to Clinch the NFC West - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Whether it was on offense with Christian McCaffrey or the defense laying the hit stick, the 49ers ran all over and through the Seahawks.

Three Major Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals' Hard Knocks Episode Five - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals saw plenty of action and points of discussion in HBO's fifth installment of the in-season Hard Knocks series.

Arizona Cardinals Hard Knocks Episode 5 - Revenge of the Birds

In then aftermath of what has been one of the most tumultuous weeks of an utterly calamitous season for the Arizona Cardinals, HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season offered NFL and Cardinals’ fans a privileged look at how the coaches and players have been conducting their business behind the scenes and on the field.

Cardinals vs Vikings Week 8 Podcast Recap: Analyzing Arizona loss to Minnesota, looking ahead to Seattle - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Blake breaks down the Cardinals loss to the Vikings and looks ahead to the Seahawks and the outlook for the rest of 2022.

Rams 2023 NFL Draft: L.A. must look at second round WRs again - Turf Show Times

Despite picking Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell, the buck can’t stop here

Baker Mayfield 'Impossible Dream': Los Angeles Rams Have New Motivation - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The football gods only know how long this Baker Mayfield experiment is going to last, but he's at least given the woebegone Los Angeles Rams a path forward.

Around The NFL

Who are the leading candidates for NFL head coaching jobs? | You Pod to Win the Game - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss the names they’ve been told are at the top of everyone’s list to become head coaches next season. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast.

Stars lead Cowboys' defense, but don't forget the other 'hims' - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

"Everybody is 'him', Dorance Armstrong said. "If it's not the same guy this week, it's a new guy ... we've got guys that can actually go."

Move the Sticks: Biggest Threat to the Bengals' AFC Title Defense; What's a Better Situation: Cardinals or Colts? - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

10 questions for stretch run of NFL regular season: Tom Brady to extend playoff streak? Miami to salvage year? - CBSSports.com

The 2022 NFL season has been the league's most competitive season ever. In fact, 158 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter, the most-such games through the first 14 weeks in NFL history.