DK Metcalf accomplishes rare feat in his 4th season

Lost amidst the disappointment of the Seahawks’ 21-13 loss to the 49ers and the post-game report that Tyler Lockett may have suffered a season-ending injury . . .

D.K. Metcalf had himself a night to remember.

7 receptions on 9 targets for 55 yards with a long of 13 may not seem like much.

But it was enough.

Enough to slide DK into an exclusive club that only had 4 members before Thursday night.

Joey Galloway (1995-1998)

Randy Moss (1998-2001)

A.J. Green (2011-2014)

Michael Thomas (2016-2019)

And now . . .

DK Metcalf (2019-2022)

What did each of these players do that earned them entry to an exclusive club?

Answer: They started their careers with 4 straight seasons of at least 50 catches, at least 900 yards, and at least 5 touchdowns.

Personally, I bet DK would have been willing to delay his entry to the club in order to get a win over the rival 49ers, but . . .

It’s still a heck of an accomplishment.

Congratulations, Mr. Metcalf!

Bonus Coverage

Both Joey Galloway and Michael Thomas saw their streak end at 4 seasons. Joey Galloway only appeared in 8 games (4 starts) in 1999 due to a contract dispute that led to a 101-day holdout. Michael Thomas appeared in 7 games (5 starts) in his 5th season due to an ankle injury.

A.J. Green added a 5th season to his streak but ended Year 6 with only 4 touchdowns.

Hall of Famer Randy Moss ran his streak to 6 straight seasons to start his career but ended Year 7 with 49 receptions for 767 yards (and 13 touchdowns).