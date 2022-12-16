NFC Playoff Picture Update: Seahawks’ postseason fate now out of their hands

The Seattle Seahawks were leading the NFC West just one month ago with a 6-3 record. They are now 7-7 and on the outside looking in as far as a wild card berth. The San Francisco 49ers have locked up the division with three games to spare as of Thursday night’s result in Seattle, so the Seahawks’ only route to the postseason is with help.

Ignore the divisional standings and whichever team gets the #5 seed (which will be the runner-up in the NFC West). Here’s the wild card situation involving all NFC teams who can mathematically get one of the last two WC spots:

Wild Card

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1, 1-2-1 NFC East)

7. New York Giants (7-5-1, 0-3-1 NFC East)

Out

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

9. Detroit Lions (6-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (5-8, 4-5 NFC, strength of victory tiebreaker over CAR)

11. Carolina Panthers (5-8, 4-5 NFC, 3-1 NFC South)

12. Atlanta Falcons (5-8, 4-5 NFC, 1-3 NFC South)

13. Arizona Cardinals (4-9, win over NO)

14. New Orleans Saints (4-9, win over LAR)

15. Los Angeles Rams (4-9, loss to NO)

The tie between the Giants and Commanders was effectively as damaging as the Seahawks losses have been. Had the Giants lost that game then Seattle would still be in decent playoff position due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, but the tie makes that worthless.

Remaining schedules

Commanders: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

Giants: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

Lions: at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

Seahawks: at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

The only way the Seahawks can get into the postseason is if they have one more win than either the Giants or Commanders. Their head-to-head over the Lions looms large given Detroit’s resurgence. I believe 9-8 could be good enough but even then they need multiple losses out of one of the Giants or Commanders.