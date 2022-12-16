2023 Broncos Draft Picks Watch: Russell Wilson ruled out of Cardinals game

The Seattle Seahawks are positioned for the 2nd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to the Denver Broncos, who are 3-10 and are obviously not going to the playoffs this season.

We are obviously wanting Denver to finish 3-14 and hope that they keep that 2nd overall pick intact. Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the very dysfunctional 4-9 Arizona Cardinals, who won’t have Kyler Murray after tearing his ACL on Monday against the New England Patriots. Incredibly, Russell Wilson practiced and cleared protocol even after that horrible looking concussion he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Sensibly, the Broncos are sitting him for this week.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday Russell Wilson has cleared concussion protocol but “we will wait another week” so Wilson will not play Sunday. Wilson will play against Rams on Christmas … said Wilson was “not happy” with what Hackett called an organizational decision — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) December 16, 2022

I wouldn’t read too much into Wilson being “not happy” about the decision. He wants to play and he’ll do whatever it takes to play. However, if you saw the severity of his fall, the way his eyes looked after his head crashed against the turf, and the subsequent knot on the right side of his forehead, this is genuinely the best thing the Broncos organization could’ve done.

Brett Rypien will get the start against Arizona. The last time Rypien started for Wilson was when Russ sat for a hamstring injury. Brett led the Broncos to a whopping 9 points and they lost to the New York Jets. This Cardinals defense is terrible so maybe there’s a chance he could get the points necessary needed to win.

But when the man, the myth, the legend Colt McCoy is on the other side as the opposing quarterback then you can’t take anything for granted.

Let’s pull for a Cardinals win!