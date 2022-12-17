Your Seattle Seahawks walked into last Thursday night’s game with an opportunity to further secure a playoff spot in the NFC. As it stands now, the Seahawks are 7-7, their defense continues to look less-than-intimidating (with some marked improvements, not gonna lie), and have some key players on the injury report. How will the remaining 3 games shake out? Can the Seahawks turn around a promising if not unexpected season? Let the links guide you. Thank you for reading.

#np A Motown Christmas

Seahawks News

I'm ready to make a final call on what Seahawks should do about Geno Smith - Seaside Joe

Geno has started 17 games for Seattle and we should know by how what the Seahawks have to do at QB next year: Seaside Joe 1383

Defense rises but offense fails skidding Seahawks in 21-13 loss to NFC West-champ 49ers - The News Tribune

Geno Smith slammed his helmet into the sideline.

He stomped.

It’s time to address some inconvenient truths « Seahawks Draft Blog

I remember it like it was yesterday.

3 Seahawks questions with K.J. Wright: Draft need, Geno evaluation - Seattle Sports

K.J. Wright discussed Seahawks QB Geno Smith's performance in recent games, Seattle's biggest draft need, and more Friday on Blue 88.

Fann: Seahawks' draft anticipation only builds after seeing 49ers up close - Seattle Sports

The 49ers' dominant defensive effort against the Seahawks on Thursday night showed what getting top picks in the NFL Draft can do for a team.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett to have hand surgery, hopes to return - ESPN.com

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will have surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand, coach Pete Carroll said on Friday, with the hope of returning at some point before the end of the regular season.

Friday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 21-13 Loss To The 49ers - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

10 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 15 Loss To The 49ers - Seahawks.com

Ten numbers that help tell the story of Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers.

Seahawks enter the final stretch without Tyler Lockett or margin for error - The Athletic

Lockett suffered a broken bone in his hand during Thursday night's loss, making the Seahawks' playoff push even tougher.

Seattle Seahawks Entering Uncharted Waters Without Tyler Lockett - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the NFL's most durable receivers, the Seattle Seahawks have never had to worry about playing multiple games without Tyler Lockett. But as they battle for their playoff lives with three games left to play, that fear has become a reality.

Seattle Seahawks Run Defense Continues to Struggle in San Francisco 49ers Loss - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once again the Seattle Seahawks could not stop the run, this time in a Thursday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC West News

49ers news: Grades for the 49ers division-clinching 21-13 win over the Seahawks - Niners Nation

Arik Armstead was incredible, George Kittle caught two touchdowns, and Brock Purdy won once again.

Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

In the win against Seattle, Brock Purdy showed exactly why he is the right quarterback to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Baker Mayfield's Success as Los Angeles Rams QB: 'Everything Happens For a Reason' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How has Baker Mayfield’s experience as a Los Angeles Ram been so far?

Rams-Packers Monday Night Football: 5 ways Rams can keep their playoff hopes alive - Turf Show Times

How can the Rams keep their playoff hopes alive against the Packers?

Cardinals’ Off-Season Menu - Revenge of the Birds

In the event that Michael Bidwill is going to make some changes to the front office, coaching staff and roster this off-season, here is one fan’s menu of apps, entrees and desserts:

Outside GM...

Arizona Cardinals: Three Storylines to Follow at Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There are things to watch for as the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

Around The NFL

Mike White went to ridiculous lengths to try to get injury clearance - Larry Brown Sports

New York Jets quarterback Mike White went to remarkable lengths to try to be cleared for Sunday's game despite a rib injury.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley-Daniel Jones Dilemma | Football Outsiders

The New York Giants have done remarkable things this year, but their biggest stars won't be around to see what happens next.

NFL injury tracker Week 15: Russell Wilson ruled out with concussion vs. Cardinals after scary hit - Yahoo Sports

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 15 of the season on Thursday night with their win in Seattle, which officially won them the NFC West and earned them a spot in the postseason.

As Jets face a potential franchise-changing QB decision, Zach Wilson may be getting his final shot - Yahoo Sports

Maybe the decision was rigged by the New York Jets. Maybe it was just a remarkable coincidence of timing and the health of quarterback Mike White’s ribs. Or maybe Zach Wilson responded appropriately to his first NFL benching and had some of the best practices of his life the last two weeks.

NFL Week 15 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN.com

Everything you need to know for the NFL in Week 15, including bold predictions, key stats, fantasy advice and score picks.

How Tyreek Hill has impacted the Miami Dolphins on and off the field

Hill is having one of the greatest seasons for a WR in NFL history, and he'll need to keep it up to help Miami make the playoffs.

RB combination of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon is good for Chiefs - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve, the Chiefs have turned to their newest dynamic duo at running back.

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Signal meetings and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘little death stare’: What it’s like for Packers’ rookie receivers - The Athletic

Christian Watson is breaking out, but too late to save the season — are Rodgers' personal standards too high for any first-year player?

NFL Week 15 odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, live stream: Expert picks, survivor picks, teasers and more - CBSSports.com

CBSSports.com and SportsLine break down every single NFL game