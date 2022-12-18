2022 NFL Season: Week 15 Sunday games TV coverage maps, commentators, open thread

The biggest 10 AM game for us is the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets. A Jets win would keep the Seattle Seahawks a full game ahead of the Lions for 8th in the NFC in the standings.

At 1 PM, we are Team Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals beating the Denver Broncos would hurt their own draft stock and improve Seattle’s.

Enjoy your Seahawks-less NFL Sunday!

10 AM (Maps here)

Lions-Jets (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Chiefs-Texans: (CBS) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Steelers-Panthers (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Cowboys-Jaguars (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Eagles-Bears (FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Falcons-Saints (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

1 PM (Maps here)

Bengals-Buccaneers (CBS, 1:25): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Titans-Chargers (CBS, 1:25): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Patriots-Raiders (FOX, 1:05): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Cardinals-Broncos (FOX, 1:05): Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale