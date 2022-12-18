Hello and thank you for being here. Today should be a fun one. Playoff implications abound. Check your local rooting guide for all proper preferred results. Hope you enjoy your Sunday. Go ‘Hawks.

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks special teams appreciation Saturday - Seaside Joe

Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Nick Bellore, and Larry Izzo: Seaside Joe 1384

Reeling Seahawks have to regroup to keep playoff hopes alive - KING5 Seattle

Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said. "That's kind of what it is." Seattle's fourth loss in five games came Thursday night in a 21-13 setback to the 49ers that ended up being more costly than just another loss.

Could this be Pete Carroll’s last season in Seattle? « Seahawks Draft Blog

I had a tweet exchange with Joe Fann yesterday and it got me thinking…

Carroll: Seahawks leaning on Geno, DK to lead down stretch - Seattle Sports

The playoffs are still a possibility for the Seahawks with three games left, and Pete Carroll said two stars on offense need to lead the way.

Seattle Seahawks Star LB Jordyn Brooks Has Neck 'Discomfort'; Backup Tanner Muse 'Ready' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While being forced to replace the NFL's leading tackler is far from preferred, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of faith in linebacker Tanner Muse if injured star Jordyn Brooks is unable to play next Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFC West News

One stat that proves Nick Bosa will be the Defensive Player of the Year - Niners Nation

Bosa made a statement on national TV

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 15 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona Cardinals OG Will Hernandez Activated From IR; Practice Squad Moves Announced - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals get some crucial help back along the offensive line with Will Hernandez returning.

The Arizona Cardinals are a Dumpster Fire, and Everybody Sees it - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Absolutely nothing has gone right for the Arizona Cardinals, and the entire football world knows it.

Mile High Hopes - Revenge of the Birds

On Sunday, the 2022 Arizona Cardinals can accomplish what no Cardinals’ team has ever done: coming home with a win over the Broncos at Mile High stadium.

Rams Reacts Survey: Baker Mayfield’s magic boosts fans morale in a major way - Turf Show Times

Baker Mayfield puts a much need smile on Rams fans after epic comeback. Can he do it again against the Packers?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Prime-Time Preview: More Baker Mayfield Magic? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With new quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the Rams, L.A. hopes to beat the Packers.

Around The NFL

Kirk Cousins has great reaction to learning Vikings set NFL record with comeback - Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Cousins had a great reaction in an interview to learning his Minnesota Vikings had set an NFL record for biggest comeback ever.

NFL Week 15 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 15.

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history - NFL.com

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL QB EPA rankings: From Mahomes to Mayfield, who has been the most consistent? - The Athletic

An analytical look at QB performance across the league including the late-season risers, fallers and everyone in between.

NFL scores, schedule, live Week 15 updates: Vikings rally from 33 down, stun Colts with largest comeback ever - CBSSports.com

All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here