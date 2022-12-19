‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Rams at Packers

‘Monday Night Football’ will feature the 4-9 Los Angeles Rams (+7), who will travel to the Midwest to face off with the 5-8 Green Bay Packers (-7) at Lambeau Field. The Packers are currently sitting as seven point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rams are fresh off a ‘Thursday Night Football’ win from one week ago when Baker Mayfield led a very late game-winning drive for LA, just a couple of days after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. It helped the Rams snap a six-game losing streak in a season that has had the reigning Super Bowl champions decimated due to injuries.

The Packers have lost two of their last three contests but are still just hanging around in the NFC Wild Card hunt at 5-8 after taking down the Bears 28-19 last Sunday. It has not been as smooth of sailing for the Green Bay offense this year, led by back-to-back MVP winner Aaron Rodgers. The Packers rank 23rd in the NFL in points per game, averaging just 20.2 points per contest.

The Rams meanwhile rank 29th in points per game, scoring just 16.8 points per outing. A matchup that was expected to be two of the best teams in the NFC at the start of the season has taken a full 180 for both sides as we’ve reached Week 15 in December.

The pick: Under 39 points scored, the Packers win, but the Rams cover the spread.