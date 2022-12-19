A wild weekend in the NFL didn’t go exactly as planned for your Seahawks, but hopefully you were entertained. Walk-off wins, comebacks, and upset victories were all the rage. As we inch ever closer to the playoffs the 2022 NFL season continues to prove it’s an odd one. Enjoy your Monday. Here’s to a Rams loss on MNF. Thanks for being here!

#np Rhythm of Life by James Mason

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks free agent options to replace Austin Blythe - Seaside Joe

Pete Carroll continues to overlook upgrades at center: Seaside Joe 1385

Thoughts on Pete Carroll’s future & Seattle’s ‘Denver’ pick « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is also available via ‘The Rebuild’ podcast streams

TNF's Herbstreit: Seahawks' Carroll has same energy he did at USC - Seattle Sports

Kirk Herbstreit was around Pete Carroll's USC teams a lot. How does Carroll now 13 years in with the Seahawks compare to then?

'Grit of a Seahawk': How S Ryan Neal Embodies Seattle's Identity - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal has transformed from special teams standout to starter on the back end, illustrating the roots of coach Pete Carroll's identity and culture along tLean On Me: Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker To Step Up In Tyler Lockett Absence - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Walker has been a bright spot for the Seahawks offense in 2022 as a feature rusher and backfield receiver.

he way.

Despite Recent Slump, Pete Carroll Confident Seahawks Can 'Make a Move' Towards Playoffs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Losing four out of five games, there's not much reason at the moment to believe in the Seattle Seahawks as a playoff team. But coach Pete Carroll isn't ready to give up on his squad and sees signs his team may be ready to turn the corner to close out the season amid a playoff push.

NFC West News

49ers DB Jimmie Ward is Playing Like an All Pro Nickelback - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward is playing like an All Pro nickelback after starting the season at free safety.

Arizona Cardinals: Three Takeaways From Ugly 24-15 Loss to Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals suffered their fourth straight loss in Week 15 to the Denver Broncos.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has clean ACL tear, status for start of 2023 NFL season to be determined later - NFL.com

Kyler Murray's status for the start of the 2023 NFL season will be determined later after the Cardinals franchise quarterback suffered a torn ACL during last Monday's loss to the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Cardinals lose to Broncos: Arizona beat by Denver, Colt McCoy injured - Revenge of the Birds

Colt McCoy got injured in Cardinals’ Week 15 defeat to Broncos, as Trace McSorely takes the reins at quarterback

Rams-Packers preview: 10 things that L.A. needs to focus on to win - Turf Show Times

A pivotal NFC matchup offers prime opportunity to develop an identity late in the season

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football' - NFL.com

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Reaction to New Los Angeles QB Baker Mayfield? Shrug - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn't all warm and fuzzy as some might expect when the team added quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Around The NFL

Patriots Lose it All in Las Vegas | Football Outsiders

The New England Patriots blunder, Joe Burrow is a wonder, and the Philadelphia Eagles roll on like thunder.

NFL Winners and Losers: This is not a drill, Trevor Lawrence has arrived as a star - Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are perfectly capable of winning a Super Bowl. If they don't have the best defense in the league, it's on a short list.

How it started: A whiffed tackle from Raiders' Chandler Jones. How it ended: a miraculous TD return after all-time Patriots error - Yahoo Sports

Chandler Jones missed a tackle and it cost the New England Patriots the game. That’s the weird paradox that got lost in what will go down as one of the most memorable football plays in Las Vegas Raiders history.

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games - NFL.com

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

Who will win wide-open NFC South race? Making a case for still-alive Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bucs - NFL.com

The NFC South is the NFL's lone division where all four teams are still alive in the race for first place. Jim Trotter states the case for each contender and offers his prediction for who will end up with the crown.

NFL Week 15 grades: Patriots get a 'D' for shocking loss to Raiders; Cowboys earn a 'C' for surprising setback - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 15 grades for every team that played Sunday