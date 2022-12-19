Seahawks open as massive road underdogs against the Chiefs

For the first time this season, the Seattle Seahawks are double-digit underdogs.

Of course, the Seahawks aren’t the first team to be double-digit ‘dogs versus the Kansas City Chiefs and they certainly won’t be the last.

Fun Fact: The Chiefs have been favorites in every game this year except one - Week 6 vs. the Bills was a ‘pick-em’.

The good news for the good guys (aka the Seahawks) is that Patrick Mahomes & Co. have looked beatable lately.

This past Sunday (Week 15), versus the Texans, Kansas City trailed at the end of the 1st quarter, at halftime, and at the end of the 3rd quarter. KC took their first lead with just under 12 minutes left in the game, missed a potential game-winning kick with 8 seconds left in regulation, and then pulled out the win in overtime courtesy of a Davis Mills fumble that was forced by Frank Clark and recovered at the Houston 26.

The previous week (Week 14), against the Broncos, Kansas City raced out to a 27-nothing lead then watched Denver score 21 points in about 3-1/2 minutes of game time spanning the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third. KC held on for a 6-point win but Mahomes nearly gave the game away with 3 INTs.

The bad news for the good guys is that they’ve been their own worst enemy for the past 6 weeks with only 1 win in their last 5 games.

During that span, the Seahawks have gone from 6-3 to 7-7, and now they have to try to end their slide against one of the best teams in the league.

On the road . . .

With a 10am (PST) kickoff . . .

On Christmas Eve.

Dear Santa, The 12s have been really good this year. Please bring us a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook says the Seahawks are probably gonna get coal in their stockings with Kansas City (-450) a 2-score favorite over Seattle (+360).

The Over/Under is 49-1/2 points.

For what it’s worth, the last time these two teams played was December 23rd, 2018, and the Seahawks won, 38-31.