2022 NFL Season, Week 13: Seahawks vs. Rams picks and playoff rooting guide

The Seattle Seahawks have lost two games in a row for the second time this season. Last time around, that unlocked a bit of an explosive stretch so perhaps that’s in store to finish out the season. Plenty of good and meaningful games at this point in the season as each week grows more important.

Draftkings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 7.5 point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams. For those calling for the team to tank the rest of the season - first of all stop doing that - but also, good luck here. The Rams mortgaged the farm and got their Super Bowl, and halfway through this season hit that part where they are going to suffer for a bit. It’s really sad and let’s all take a moment to take the high roa- anyway on to the picks.

What an absolute game. Miami’s won five in a row, scoring an average of 34.7 points per game over their last three. San Francisco’s won four in a row, allowing an average of 8.7 points per game. Whew.

The Dolphins got the deep threats, The Niners got the dudes who don’t get tackled. However, Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. are 4-1 and extremely hard to beat at home. They’ll have the edge in a big-time playoff game.

The Pick: Over 46.5, 49ers to win, Miami to cover. Root for Miami.

A potential playoff opponent, while the Jets are coming up in a few weeks on their own. New York has won a bunch lately, allowing only 10 points per game over their past three. The Vikings, on the other hand, have scored 24 or more points in ever game this season except their two outlier losses. It seems if the real Minnesota offense shows up they are approaching unstoppable. They’re also at home, and the Jets have far more to prove at the moment.

The Pick: Under 44.5, Vikings win, and cover.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants - 10AM

As it stands, the Seahawks are out of the playoff standings, but that’s because both of these teams are ahead of them in the Wild Card, and, somebody’s gotta lose. Whoever does falls behind Seattle in the standings (if they win).

The Commanders seem to have found something with Taylor Heinicke, and are averaging 24.7 points per game over their previous three after struggling to hit 20 for much of the season. The Giants have hit a sudden rut, with Saquon Barkley averaging only 66.5 yards per game over the last four. He’s been held under 55 yards in three of those games.

Washington is the lone road victor in our preview.

The Pick: Over 40.5, Commanders win, and cover. Root for a non-tie?

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

This game will be unrecognizable. It’s a the stupid L.A. stadium with no real fans, so it’s fun to hear Seahawk fans at least. No Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and whatever the Seattle scheme is will probably be some bizzare-o new creation that Pete Carroll is tinkering with in an attempt to do...something.

But the good news is the Rams are absolutely terrible and I don’t even have to type anything that could potentially jinx the Hawks so I’m not going to.

The Pick: Go Hawks! Take the over on every Seahawks game for now, and let’s see if Seattle can cover 7.5 to really make us all feel better about November.

