Seahawks News

Seahawks defense: Which pieces are missing and how should Pete Carroll fix in 2023? - Seaside Joe

A position-by-position comparison with the Jets: Seaside Joe 1368

Fact or Fiction: Does Seahawks QB Geno Smith Lack 'Clutch Gene?' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's easy to point fingers at Geno Smith coming out of last week's latest defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders after the Seattle Seahawks couldn't score any points on their final two drives. But even if the quarterback himself is taking the blame, he doesn't deserve it.

Seahawks mock draft reaction: QB of the future or stud pass rusher at No. 4? - The Athletic

On track for their highest draft pick in 14 years, the Seahawks have no QBs under contract for 2023 but also need an elite defensive talent.

Thursday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Ranks Top-Five WR According To Next Gen Stats - Seahawks.com

Wideout Tyler Lockett’s 85 Overall Next Gen Stats rating ranks No.4 amongst all receivers through 13 weeks.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Rams - Seahawks.com

Jen Mueller and John Boyle preview the Week 13 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Can Seahawks avoid rookie wall in crucial final six games? - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks have relied heavily on the rookie class all season. Can they turn it around as they make a final playoff push after losing two in a row?

Bump's Breakdown: 3 things Seahawks must do to get on track - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' four-game win streak seems like a distant memory after two straight losses. How can they rebound? Michael Bumpus breaks it down.

Seahawks' meeting vs injury-plagued Rams needs to be 'get-right' game - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks face a Rams team missing most of their stars due to injury, and that presents a perfect opportunity for Seattle, Joe Fann writes.

What do the Seahawks miss about Bobby Wagner now that he plays for the Rams? ‘Everything’ - The News Tribune

On the eve of playing against him for the first time, what do the Seahawks miss not having Bobby Wagner anymore?

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Clean Out Odell Beckham Jr.'s Locker Amid Dallas Cowboys Rumors - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

No hope for the Los Angeles Rams in the Odell Beckham sweep steaks? The team has cleaned out Beckham's locker.

Rams Offensive Line Depth Chart: How can the Rams fix the offensive line in 2023? - Turf Show Times

How much of an overhaul does the Rams offensive line need in 2023?

Three Takeaways from Hard Knocks Week 4 - Revenge of the Birds

The episode improved upon the previous week’s iteration, with a new look at Kyler Murray, the compassion of DeAndre Hopkins and perhaps the agony of two game changing calls robbing the Cards

Football Outsiders' DVOA Ranks Arizona Cardinals as One of Worst Teams in NFL - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Jordan Mason has a Chance to Prove the 49ers Right and Wrong - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

How a strong performance from Jordan Mason would make the San Francisco 49ers look smart and dumb.

49ers News: Will teammates circle the wagons for Jimmy Garoppolo? - Niners Nation

Will 49ers players once again rally around Jimmy Garoppolo?

Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone? - NFL.com

The Dolphins' high-octane offense has dominated opponents under Mike McDaniel. Will that come to a screeching halt on Sunday, when the first-year coach faces his longtime mentor and the 49ers' top-ranked defense? Keegan Abdoo explores a fascinating showdo

Around The NFL

Josh Allen leads Bills to first AFC East win of season over Patriots - ESPN.com

The Bills were 0-2 in the division heading into Thursday's game before picking up the victory over the Patriots.

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night - ESPN.com

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

Mike White's wife had funny reaction to huge game - Larry Brown Sports

New York Jets quarterback Mike White revealed his wife's funny reaction to his huge performance on Sunday against Chicago.

It appears Browns QB Deshaun Watson is done discussing his sexual assault allegations. Likely forever - Yahoo Sports

For some time now, a portion of the difficulty facing the Cleveland Browns’ future with Deshaun Watson has been as obvious as it is inconsistent.

Ravens look playoff-bound, but could be gone quickly unless they sort out these issues - Yahoo Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have developed a troubling trend this season: They can’t close out games. This week’s 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars marked the fourth time this season that the Ravens lost despite having a two-score lead in the second half.

Breaking Down the Playoff Picture, from Eagles to Texans | Football Outsiders

For the final time this season, all 32 teams enter Week 13 with their playoff fates still technically in limbo. But with the final act of the 2022 season beginning, which teams still have a puncher's chance of cracking into the postseason picture, and which are just dead-dead?