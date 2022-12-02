Geno Smith continuing to do MVP type things

Weekly Geno Smith appreciation post time. Yes, the Seattle Seahawks have dropped two in a row; still, the fact remains that Geno is doing some elite things this year. Even during the last two weeks where the offense went through droughts that seemed endless at times, he continues to persevere and put up impressive numbers. But just how impressive are some of these numbers? Let’s put it this way: QBs who have done things that Geno Smith is currently doing have not only been in the MVP conversation, but they have won it outright. See below.

Geno Smith is truly doing MVP-like special things for the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/J9jW6qBxyU — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) December 1, 2022

Now, I think anybody who has been watching every Seahawks game can tell you, Geno isn’t simply relying on dump-offs and short throws to pad his stats. His average Depth of Target (aDOT) sits at 8.1, according to Pro Football Focus. This puts him tied for 12th among passers with at least 200 dropbacks, and is ahead of guys like:

Jalen Hurts (7.8)

Patrick Mahomes (7.7)

Tom Brady (7.7)

Joe Burrow (7.5)

Kirk Cousins (7.4)

No matter how you look at it, Geno Smith has not only outperformed expectations, he has outperformed much of the league. To be entirely fair, his odds of winning MVP may remain low when there are high-profile guys getting a ton of attention; guys like Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, or Tua Tagovailoa, who are all putting together excellent seasons. Still, if I am being entirely honest, I would have put the odds of Geno even being in the MVP consideration at (or extremely close) to zero entering this season, and he continues to find ways to impress. Almost for this reason along, I refuse to count him out until the award is literally (figuratively) in the hands of another QB. His play has been consistently unique and often incredible. Of course, his fortunes may be tied quite heavily to the outcome of the Seahawks’ season, so if the offense can’t get back on track and demonstrate some consistency, he is going to quickly slide even further out of the race. Regardless, I always enjoy taking a weekly moment to simply enjoy the type of season that Geno Smith is having. So let’s hope they can wipe out the LA Rams this weekend and get back to their winning ways from a few weeks back!