John Wolford, not Bryce Perkins, to start for the Rams against the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their starting quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, opting to go with John Wolford.

John Wolford will start Sunday, per Sean McVay, and Bryce Perkins will be available as well.

Sounds like Rams could use both. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 2, 2022

The last time that Wolford played against the Seahawks was in the NFC Wild Card Game of the 2020 NFL season. Wolford left the game in the first quarter with a neck injury before Jared Goff replaced him and helped the Rams beat the Seahawks by a score of 30-20. In Wolford’s lone start this season was a 27-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals; he went 24/36 for 212 yards, an interception, a fumble lost, and a garbage time touchdown with seven seconds left in the game.

But it may not just be Wolford that Seattle sees. Sean McVay and company may mix in Bryce Perkins as well to give Seattle some different looks and keep them on their feet. Perkins started in the Rams loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. He was 13/23 for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while carrying the ball nine times on the ground for 44 yards.

Wolford (and possibly Perkins) are filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford, who just cleared the concussion protocol, but will not be ready to go in time against the Seahawks on Sunday.

QB Matthew Stafford has cleared the concussion protocol, according to Sean McVay. He will still be out on Sunday. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 2, 2022

Stafford has not played since Week 11.