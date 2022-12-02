 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Wolford, not Bryce Perkins, to start for the Rams against the Seahawks

Matthew Stafford will not play this Sunday.

By Lyle Goldstein
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their starting quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, opting to go with John Wolford.

The last time that Wolford played against the Seahawks was in the NFC Wild Card Game of the 2020 NFL season. Wolford left the game in the first quarter with a neck injury before Jared Goff replaced him and helped the Rams beat the Seahawks by a score of 30-20. In Wolford’s lone start this season was a 27-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals; he went 24/36 for 212 yards, an interception, a fumble lost, and a garbage time touchdown with seven seconds left in the game.

But it may not just be Wolford that Seattle sees. Sean McVay and company may mix in Bryce Perkins as well to give Seattle some different looks and keep them on their feet. Perkins started in the Rams loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. He was 13/23 for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while carrying the ball nine times on the ground for 44 yards.

Wolford (and possibly Perkins) are filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford, who just cleared the concussion protocol, but will not be ready to go in time against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Stafford has not played since Week 11.

In This Stream

NFL 2022, Week 13: Seahawks look to snap losing streak vs. depleted Rams squad

View all 13 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...