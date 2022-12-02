Seahawks-Rams Friday injury report: Things look pretty positive for Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks have had several players missing from practice over the course of the week due to an illness that seemed to find its way through the building. The good news is the illness, which Pete Carroll described as a 48-hour flu, does not seem like it will have much of an impact ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The Seahawks released their updated injury report on Friday afternoon.

Seahawks injury report: Josh Jones is the only active roster player who didn’t practice today. pic.twitter.com/uMIn593WG0 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 2, 2022

All but two players were a full participant in practice, with Josh Jones still battling an illness and Travis Homer recovering from an illness while also dealing with a knee injury.

But in terms of Sunday’s status, everything looks pretty positive. Only Jones, Homer, and safety Ryan Neal are on the injury report at all, with all three listed as questionable. The good news about Neal is that, despite the “questionable” tag, the team expects him to play against the Rams despite getting injured late in last week’s Raiders game. Neal was a full participant in Friday’s practice.