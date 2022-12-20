Podcast: A full seven-round Seahawks 2023 Mock Draft!

Whether or not the Seattle Seahawks make the playoffs this season, next year’s NFL Draft is a monumental one for this team. Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade they have a pair of first- and second-round picks. If this franchise is to contend again they really best not waste having potentially four picks in the top-50 come April 2023.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens and 12th Man Rising’s Michael Thompson conducted a seven-round Seahawks mock draft. Obviously comp picks haven’t been awarded and we’re miles away from finding out the official draft order, but this draft is based on where the Seahawks are positioned at the moment, as well as the picks they currently possess.

Have a gander at who they’ve chosen! No quarterback taken, and heavy on taking players who play in the trenches.

Round 1, 3rd overall - Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Round 1, 15th overall - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Round 2, 34th overall - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Round 2, 48th overall - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Round 3, 79th overall - Andrew Vorhees, G, USC

Round 4, 114th overall - Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Round 5, 144th overall - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Round 5, 148th overall - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Round 6, 179th overall - Noah Ruggles, K, Ohio State

Watch their live stream from over the weekend to watch them go through their process... or alternatively listen to the podcast!

