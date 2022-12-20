Not everything has gone according to plan this season for your Seattle Seahawks, for better and for worse. One thing that definitely has gone very well is the rapid ascension of CB Tariq Woolen. Thought to be a long-term project, the Seahawks coaching staff has been able to coach Woolen and help mold him into one of the top defensive players in the NFL. The accolades continue to roll in for Tariq. Read more about it below!

Seahawks News

The biggest questions facing the Seahawks in their final 3 games - Seaside Joe

What we must learn from here on out: Seaside Joe 1386

How Geno Smith's rare season could complicate things for the Seahawks - The Seattle Times

If the words coming out of Geno Smith’s mouth reflect the thoughts inside Geno Smith’s head, we know his priority: making the playoffs. He has been adamant about his goals throughout the season, regularly redirecting questions about his achievements toward team aspirations. A postseason appearance would be a mammoth success for the Seahawks considering preseason expectations and the youth spread across both sides of the ball.

It’s hard to work out how good Tui Tuipolotu is « Seahawks Draft Blog

It caught my eye a few weeks ago when Tony Pauline cited a source saying USC defensive lineman Tui Tuipolotu could go in round one.

Bumpus: The Seahawks have 3 clear needs to address in the NFL Draft - Seattle Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the Seahawks have three positions of need that must be addressed then, Michael Bumpus says.

Did 2 struggling teams give Seahawks the blueprint to beat the Chiefs? - Seattle Sports

The Chiefs had their hands full with the struggling Broncos and Texans the last two weeks. How does that help the Seahawks this week?

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks vs. 49ers - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks fought hard in a 21-13 loss on Thursday against San Francisco. Nasser Kyobe and Michael Bumpus recap week 15.

Monday Round-Up: Tariq Woolen Named Sporting News' No.1 Draft Steal Of 2022 - Seahawks.com

2022 fifth-round selection Tariq Woolen ranks as Sporting News’ No.1 Draft steal of the year.

Report Card: Top Performers in Seattle Seahawks 21-13 Prime Time Loss to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once again on the losing end of the scoreboard, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals on Thursday Night Football. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other notable performances from a devastating third consecutive loss at Lumen Field.

NFC West News

49ers news: George Kittle and Brock Purdy have a connection - Niners Nation

A look at how Purdy is performing under pressure, over the intermediate portion of the field, plus a breakdown of Purdy’s touchdown throws to Kittle

Why the 49ers Are No Longer Sweepless in Seattle - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

How the San Francisco 49ers pulled off their first sweep of the Seattle Seahawks since 2011.

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Gives Updates on Colt McCoy, Zach Allen, More - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury met with reporters on Monday following the loss to the Denver Broncos and offered some words on key players heading into Week 16.

Red Rain Podcast: DEN 24 ARI 15 GM/HC/QB Thoughts - Revenge of the Birds

In today’s podcast, I offer some of my reactions to the Cardinals’ 24-15 loss versus the Broncos and try to initially address what changes need to be made this off-season.

GM/HC/OC/DC Steel Curtain Edition - Revenge of the Birds

While I am doing the research to come up with GM and coaching combos from the NFL’s top organization, here is an "outside the box" Steelers’-related quartet that can help the Cardinals erase the...

Rams-Packers final score: Cold loss in Lambeau for Baker Mayfield - Turf Show Times

Sitting at 4-10, the Rams have been officially eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to the Packers

No Baker Mayfield magic as Rams eliminated by Packers - ESPN.com

The Rams took the second-earliest exit of any defending Super Bowl champ, while the Packers stayed alive.

Los Angeles Rams Notebook: Baker Mayfield, Defense Struggles in 24-12 Green Bay Packers Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Three key takeaways from the Rams' loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Around The NFL

Giovani Bernard didn't deserve media's pestering after Buccaneers loss - Yahoo Sports

Comprehensive National Football League news, scores, standings, fantasy games, rumors, and more

Eagles' Jalen Hurts injured - Can Gardner Minshew step up effectively? - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

As Jalen Hurts deals with a sprained right shoulder, here's what to look for from backup QB Gardner Minshew.

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night - NFL.com

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season.

As Vikings make history, 49ers ask how far they can go with Brock Purdy: Mike Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

The Patriots' bungling decision, a short- and long-term decision for the Eagles, one way to look at a Coach of the Year decision and more.

NFL Week 15 grades: Packers earn 'B' for Monday win over Rams; Patriots get 'D' for shocking loss to Raiders - CBSSports.com

Here are the Week 15 grades for every team that played Sunday and Monday