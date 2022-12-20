Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to active roster

With Tyler Lockett set to miss at least one week due to his broken finger, the Seattle Seahawks have opted to sign wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Treadwell has played three games with the team as a gameday practice squad elevation. Since he was out of elevations, in order to play him again the Seahawks had to sign him to the 53-man roster.

The former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick has had just 29 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps in his limited playing time, catching a single pass for a single yard on his only target. With no Lockett against the Kansas City Chiefs, Penny Hart and Dareke Young are likely the third and fourth options on the team, while Marquise Goodwin becomes the secondary wide receiver target.

Bryan Mone is going to end up on injured reserve after injuring his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers last week, so Seattle does not have to waive anyone in order to make room for Treadwell. This news also likely means that Dee Eskridge isn’t ready to return from IR just yet.