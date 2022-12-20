That was easy.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke his index finger - one among many injuries that typically pop up during the Thursday game - but looks to return incredibly quickly.

Pete Carroll shared the good news on Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett had had surgery Monday and doctors said things went perfectly. Said there's a chance Lockett could return after missing one game. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 20, 2022

Tyler Lockett had his surgery on his broken finger. "The docs said it was perfect," Pete Carroll said.



There's a chance Lockett will miss just the one game. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) December 20, 2022

Something is in the water with Seattle Seahawks finger injuries and quick recoveries.

Tyler Lockett is in the midst of yet another stellar season, and yet another quiet one at that. He’s currently at 964 yards and eight touchdowns. 36 more yards by the end of the season would give him four consecutive years with over 1,000 receiving yards and eight or more TDs.

Week 16 will be the first game Lockett due to injury has missed since 2016, and that’s not something Geno Smith has experienced. The Kansas City Chiefs are a tall order anyway, and well, this certainly doesn’t help.

But if all goes the way that Pete Carroll believes it will, Lockett should return for the two much more winnable games to finish the season.