 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pete Carroll says Tyler Lockett could miss just Chiefs game after ‘perfect’ surgery

By Tyler Alsin
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

That was easy.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke his index finger - one among many injuries that typically pop up during the Thursday game - but looks to return incredibly quickly.

Pete Carroll shared the good news on Tuesday afternoon.

Something is in the water with Seattle Seahawks finger injuries and quick recoveries.

Tyler Lockett is in the midst of yet another stellar season, and yet another quiet one at that. He’s currently at 964 yards and eight touchdowns. 36 more yards by the end of the season would give him four consecutive years with over 1,000 receiving yards and eight or more TDs.

Week 16 will be the first game Lockett due to injury has missed since 2016, and that’s not something Geno Smith has experienced. The Kansas City Chiefs are a tall order anyway, and well, this certainly doesn’t help.

But if all goes the way that Pete Carroll believes it will, Lockett should return for the two much more winnable games to finish the season.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...