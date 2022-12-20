Seahawks-Chiefs Tuesday injury report: Kenneth Walker, Al Woods sidelined

The Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report of the week on Tuesday afternoon this week, as opposed to the standard Wednesday afternoon due to getting scheduled to take the field a day earlier in the week than the norm. They, along with most of the NFL, play on Saturday this week with Christmas falling on a Sunday. Seattle will travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Tyler Lockett missing practice is no surprise after announcing he broke his finger after Thursday’s game against the 49ers. There is now optimism he will only miss this one game against Kansas City, but he won’t play on Saturday.

Kenneth Walker III and Al Woods remaining out of practice is more of a storyline to watch. Walker returned to the field last Thursday after missing the Panthers contest and played through the entirety of the contest. But his ankle injury is clearly still nagging as he was not on the field on Tuesday.

Seattle is in desperate need of Woods’ presence back on the field with how much they’ve struggled on the interior defensive line this season, but Woods is still dealing with an Achilles injury.

DeeJay Dallas is also not back healthy yet, still dealing with his own ankle injury. And Noah Fant missing practice with a knee injury is also something to keep an eye on.