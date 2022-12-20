NFL 2022, Week 16: Seahawks face daunting trip to Kansas City to take on Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are reeling and in desperate need of a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Their road to the postseason will get bumpier (and colder) when they travel to the midwest to take on the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) on Christmas Eve.

Seattle has lost four out of five games, made all the more glaring by the fact that three of those losses are against sub-.500 opposition. What was once an NFC West lead has evaporated into thin air, with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the division at Lumen Field last Thursday. The rushing offense is struggling badly, and the less said about the run defense the better. There is no denying that the Seahawks are now in deep danger of missing the playoffs after such an unexpectedly strong start.

The Chiefs may not be regularly thrashing teams but they’re still winning as usual under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. A curious loss to the Indianapolis Colts aside, their other two defeats are against fellow AFC juggernauts the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City leads the league in points scored and will go up against one of the league’s worst defenses. Not an ideal combination. The Chiefs are still looking for that number one seed in the AFC so this game has meaning for both sides.

We cannot ignore that the weather forecast for this game is forecast to be one of the coldest in Kansas City history. With temperatures barely reaching double digits Fahrenheit, this might be the coldest regular season game the Seahawks have ever played.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a big 9.5-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 48 points.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 10 AM PT on Saturday, December 24th with commentary from Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Chiefs game coverage.