Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will the Seahawks actually lose out?

Are you ready for the holiday edition of Seahawks Reacts? I hope you are, because it’s a downer.

There’s the usual confidence polling, which may not take too big a dip given they weren’t exactly embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday. The first custom question is whether or not the Seahawks will run the table of Ls and actually finish 7-10. We’d asked a few weeks back if Seattle would win the NFC West, and most of you who voted said yes. Well you were wrong if you predicted such a thing, as the 49ers clinched last week.

The Seahawks are heavy underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams are both winnable games, the Jets have a formidable defense with one of the league’s best cornerback duos in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, while the Rams nearly beat the Seahawks a few weeks back despite missing damn near everyone of consequence. This version of Seattle looks broken and beaten up and struggling for answers. Let’s see if you’re pessimistic enough to vote “Yes” in the survey.

As for the last question, which side of the ball has been the bigger concern during this 1-4 stretch? I’m sure most will say defense over offense but consider that for as much as the defense has been a horror show (32nd in DVOA since Week 10), the offense has only rushed for 271 yards total over the past five games, and they’ve committed eight turnovers. Geno Smith’s efficiency has declined noticeably even before the losing run. If you consider the last touchdown against the Carolina Panthers to be garbage time, the offense has only scored 30 points over the past two weeks.

These votes will be counted and tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back on Friday for the final results since we do have a Saturday game this week. If you vote and don’t see results pop-up right away, that’s part of the design. In the meantime, here are last week’s results if you missed them.