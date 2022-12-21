Happy Wedneday. Your Seahawks are a couple days away from an all-important Saturday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are today’s links!

Seattle Seahawks News

If Jets choose Mike White, Seahawks should look into Zach Wilson trade - Seaside Joe

Plus Boye Mafe, draft class cautionary tales, and bad advice: Seaside Joe 1387

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him - Yahoo Sports

Playing in an ice box in Kansas City?

Huard: The Seahawks defenders facing the biggest challenge vs Chiefs - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks face a tough foe and dangerous offense in the Chiefs, and Brock Huad thinks Seattle's LBs have a tough task on Saturday.

Which Seahawks have the most on the line the rest of the season? - Seattle Sports

During Tuesday's show, Wyman and Bob broke down the Seahawks players who have the most on the line over the final three games.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has surgery, could return next week - ESPN.com

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had successful surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand and has a chance to return after missing only one game, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks' Tariq Woolen, Jason Myers Lead NFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting - Seahawks.com

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Kicker Jason Myers lead NFC Pro Bowl fan voting at their respective positions.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Has a 'Perfect' Part to His Game, Says Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has continued to take notice of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is more than capable of carving up a Chiefs defense that has had trouble defending two of the worst offenses in the league the past two weeks.

NFC West News

49ers Rookie report card: Jordan Mason has been a diamond in the rough - Niners Nation

San Francisco didn’t think they’d rely on their rookie class heading into this season. As it turns out, their season depends on the rookies.

10 49ers Who Should Make the NFC Pro Bowl Roster - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which 10 San Francisco 49ers deserve to make the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Los Angeles Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a painful, "humbling," season are the Los Angeles Rams in for a tough offseason?

Rams injury report: Another OL and another WR hit injured reserve - Turf Show Times

It never stops

Rams-Packers Stock Up, Stock Down: Offense left out in the cold - Turf Show Times

Rams OL headlines 5 stock down in MNF loss

Kingsbury, Like Wilks, Set Up to Fail - Revenge of the Birds

When NFL teams grossly underachieve as the Arizona Cardinals have done this season, most fingers point to the head coach. Fans are taught to believe that NFL head coaches are the ultimate...

Ten Potential Arizona Cardinals GM Candidates - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to move on from Steve Keim. Here's ten different candidates for the organization to look at.

Around The NFL

Gardner Minshew had crazy living arrangement during offseason - Larry Brown Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew said he still has not sold the prison bus he lived on for several months during the offseason

Jaguars Loss Exposes Dallas Cowboys' Flaws | Football Outsiders

The Cowboys have clinched a playoff berth but if they want to win in the postseason, they'll need to fix holes on their offensive line and defense.

NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes is big favorite for MVP after Jalen Hurts' injury - Yahoo Sports

In 2017, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a great shot to win NFL MVP. He was probably the favorite but tore his left ACL in Week 14. While the Eagles went on to do pretty well in the playoffs with Nick Foles, Wentz lost out on his shot to win MVP. It went to Tom Brady instead.

NFL Week 16 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, pleasant surprises - ESPN.com

There's a shake-up in the top 10 after a wild weekend, and NFL Nation names 31 players and one coach who have surprised.

A healthy defensive front buoys Giants' playoff push - New York Giants- ESPN

Led by Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants' defense stepped up in a crucial divisional matchup against the Commanders.

2022 NFL Playoffs: One reason for hope for each bubble team - NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 13 teams still in contention but on outside of the playoff picture looking in entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation - NFL.com

David Carr reveals four offensive superstars who are playing below expectation as playoff races heat up. Plus, Christian McCaffrey cracks the offensive player rankings for the first time this season. See the full pecking order, 1-15.

Move the Sticks: Development of Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, breaking down the development of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate.

NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: Historic comeback epitomizes Vikings season; Bucs, Titans among teams in free fall - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco has the Vikings up to No. 6, but are they a bona fide contender?

NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars rise, join Lions as ex-doormats with playoff hopes - The Athletic

Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville entered the playoff periphery, Josh Allen again starred and the Vikings did what only they can.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 15: Tua, Dolphins erase narrative; Chiefs' run game clicking - CBSSports.com

The Jaguars are no easy out anymore, the Colts need big-time changes off the field and the Cowboys were caught looking ahead

Week 15 DVOA Preview: Lions Restore the Roar | Football Outsiders

The Detroit Lions climb into the top 10, the Buffalo Bills move back up to first, and more in our Week 15 pre-MNF DVOA roundup.