Report: Seahawks waive Tony Jones, add depth at DT

Saturday the Seattle Seahawks are set to visit the once familiar Arrowhead Stadium and face off against a former AFC West rival in the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is effectively a must win in order to keep the playoff hopes alive for the Hawks, though a loss would not mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention just yet.

One of the big questions for the team heading in to the game will be along the defensive line, where starting nose tackle Al Woods is nursing an Achilles injury, while his backup Bryan Mone is out for the year after suffering a season-ending knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

As such, on Wednesday the Seahawks moved to add depth to the defensive line, adding a defensive tackle who has spent time with the Carolina Panthers in each of the last two seasons.

The Seahawks have waived RB Tony Jones and signed DT Daviyon Nixon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2022

Daviyon Nixon is in his second year in the NFL after being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers, and has logged 144 snaps and logged 15 tackles during that time.

In order to make room for Nixon, Seattle waived running back Tony Jones Jr according to the report.