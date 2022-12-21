Geno Smith, three other Seahawks make 2023 Pro Bowl

The season has taken a turn south for the Seattle Seahawks, with the team’s record sitting at 7-7 heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. That, after a 6-3 start that had the team dreaming of a Cinderella season and the potential for a deep run in the playoffs.

However, in spite of the struggles of recent weeks, between the strength of the rookie class and the unexpected breakout season for quarterback Geno Smith in his tenth year in the NFL, there are certainly reasons for fans to be optimistic for the future. Now, in addition to the future, fans can also be excited about a quartet of Seahawks making the 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster.

So, in addition to Geno Smith making the Pro Bowl, free safety Quandre Diggs, kicker Jason Myers and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen also made the Pro Bowl roster for the NFC squad.

Further, a half dozen members of the team were selected as alternates, including: