Seahawks-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Several key players held out of practice again

The Seattle Seahawks released their second injury report of the week ahead of Saturday’s road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for Seattle, a few key players are still banged up as the week is progressing, and as a result have not participated in practice.

Seahawks participation report: Tyler, Ken, Ryan, Noah, Al and Bruce didn’t practice. pic.twitter.com/M9nnsD2DXa — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 22, 2022

Tyler Lockett missed practice again with his broken finger, although that was expected. He will almost certainly not be on the field against the Chiefs despite the Seahawks receiving positive long term news about Lockett, that he should not be out for an extended period.

But Kenneth Walker, Noah Fant and Al Woods were all sidelined again on Wednesday, which certainly brings some cause for concern with the Seahawks possessing very thin depth at both running back and the interior defensive line spots.

And if that doesn’t warrant some eyebrow raises, Bruce Irvin appearing on the “did not participate in practice” section with both a knee and heel injury certainly does. Irvin was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but sat out Wednesday.

Deejay Dallas took some limited reps in practice, which is an improvement as the third year running back continues to work his way back from an ankle injury.