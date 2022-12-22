Will the Seattle Seahawks make the playoffs? Can Brock Purdy lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl? How will Jalen Hurts’ injury affect the Eagles? Will this be the year Santa finally leaves you that well-earned lump of coal? All this and more in the links!

I'm not giving up on this season, damn it - Seaside Joe

Live stream with Jeff Simmons — today 2pm PT « Seahawks Draft Blog

Is the Pete Carroll era nearly over?

Wright: Seahawks' road to playoffs, guarding Kelce, offense without Lockett - Seattle Sports

During this week's K.J. Wright Show, the ex-Seahawks LB broke down Seattle's playoff hopes as well as this weekend's matchup with the Chiefs.

Bumpus: What the Seahawks must avoid when facing the Chiefs - Seattle Sports

When the Seahawks head to Kansas City to take on the AFC West-champion Chiefs, they need to avoid something key, Michael Bumpus says.

The Huddle Podcast: Polar Plunge - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Dave Wyman preview Week 16 vs. The Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Chiefs - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks prepare for an icy showdown in Kansas City.

Why the Seahawks will make the playoffs this season, and why they won’t - The Athletic

Geno Smith and the passing game might be able to carry the Seahawks to the postseason ... unless nagging weaknesses weigh them down.

Analysis: Should Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Win Defensive Rookie of the Year? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As evidenced by a long touchdown allowed on a busted coverage in Week 15, Tariq Woolen hasn't been perfect during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks. Tied for the league lead in interceptions, should he be viewed as the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year against the likes of Jets rising star Sauce Gardner?

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy has been excellent, but have we seen the ceiling of the offense already? - Niners Nation

One analyst believes things are likely to get worse before they get better with Purdy at the helm

QBASE on Brock Purdy | Football Outsiders

What would our QBASE projection system have said about 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy if he was drafted high enough to qualify?

Christian McCaffrey has been focal point of 49ers' second-half surge - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

McCaffrey has jump-started the 49ers' offense since arriving in October, making it a legitimate complement to the league's best defense.

An Official Moratorium on 49ers "What If" Questions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

All the "what if" questions about the San Francisco 49ers upcoming offseason can wait until the upcoming offseason.

13 Arizona Cardinals Appear on First Injury Report vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals again fill their injury report, as Wednesday's walk-thru drew 13 different names.

Cardinals’ Trace McSorley will start at quarterback vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Revenge of the Birds

Colt McCoy OUT against Buccaneers; Remains in concussion protocol

Cardinals vs Vikings Week 8 Podcast Recap: Analyzing Arizona loss to Minnesota, looking ahead to Seattle - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Blake breaks down the Cardinals loss to the Vikings and looks ahead to the Seahawks and the outlook for the rest of 2022.

Rams Week 15 grades: Should LA make their defense similar to SF? - Turf Show Times

Does Les Snead rely too much on fundamental players?

Rams 2023 offensive line projection: It will be better - Turf Show Times

4 different OL projections for 2023

Los Angeles Rams vs. Broncos: TE Tyler Higbee 'A Warrior,' Says Coach Sean McVay - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee made his long-awaited trip to the end zone in Monday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Around The NFL

NFL teams we'd like to see in the playoffs; 49ers' potential with Brock Purdy; and can the Rams just sim to next season? - Yahoo Sports

Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone who is spending the last of their remaining brain power reading the column this week.

Jalen Hurts' injury complicates NFC playoff picture, should Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers next offseason & why Robert Kraft needs to micromanage Bill Belichick - Yahoo Sports

After not being in danger virtually all season, the top seed in the NFC is suddenly at risk. With a shoulder injury sustained by QB Jalen Hurts, likely elevating Gardner Minshew to the starting position for at least this week, the Philadelphia Eagles suddenly find themselves in a high-leverage divisional battle on Saturday afternoon against the playoff-hopeful Dallas Cowboys.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters - The league's top players - ESPN.com

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. Here is a look at the players who made it from every team.

Week 16 injury report for 2022 NFL season - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Jets game on Prime Video - NFL.com

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Jaguars visit the Jets on "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video.

Ranking all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16: Lions, Jets pushing to make playoffs - NFL.com

Will Jared Goff's Lions complete a stunning turnaround by securing a playoff berth? Can Robert Saleh's Jets step up down the stretch? Kevin Patra ranks all five 7-7 teams heading into Week 16.

Prisco's Week 16 NFL picks: Vikings edge Giants, Chiefs crush Seahawks, 49ers roll over Commanders - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco reveals all his Week 16 picks, including the Jaguars beating the Jets on the road