‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread: Jaguars at Jets

On Thursday night, it will be a battle between two quarterbacks who will forever have their legacies tied together, in 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, and 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, as the Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) take on the New York Jets (-1.5). The Jets currently sit as 1.5 point home favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jaguars are 6-8 on the year but are surging at just the right time. They have won three of their last four, including wins over the Titans and Cowboys in their last two contests, giving themselves a chance at the AFC South title. Lawrence is really starting to show why he was the shoe-in No. 1 pick in his draft class dating all the way back to freshman year at Clemson, as he has gone for over 300 yards in three of his last four outings, while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last two games. In fact, that interception was the first one he had thrown in nearly two months, with his previous pick occurring in late October against the Broncos.

The Jets have really been in a tailspin, having lost four of their last five after starting the year 6-3, now standing at 7-7 and out of the AFC playoff picture. Wilson’s sophomore season has been the polar opposite of Lawrence. The second year QB was benched a couple of weeks ago and is now only starting again due to Mike White being injured. Wilson has thrown six touchdown and six interceptions on the year.

However, the Jets do have one of the best defenses in the NFL, ranking fourth in the league in points allowed per game at 18.8. Jacksonville ranks 21st in the league, allowing 23.4 points per game.

The pick: Jaguars cover the spread and win, under 37.5 points scored