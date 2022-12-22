Podcast: Can the Seahawks turn things around in the home stretch?

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves out of a playoff spot entering Christmas week, which back in August may not have been all that big a deal, but it is a bit disappointing considering this team was 6-3 not too long ago. If there’s any good news it’s the fact that they are only barely out of a wild card spot, as opposed to needing a miracle to qualify. The bad news is they have little room for error and are playing the mighty Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday, followed by a stout defensive team in the New York Jets on New Year’s Day, then the dreaded divisional game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hope? Well this is the season of hopes and wishes, right? Field Gulls Podcast hosts Dayna O’Gorman and Dan Viens have teamed up for this holiday week episode to look ahead to the final three games of the 2022 regular season, as well as assess the Seahawks’ playoff prospects.

Show Description

It’s that time of year again. Host Dayna O’Gorman welcomes Field Gulls co-host, Dan Viens, as they have a deep discussion about the last three games of the Seattle Seahawks season. What will it take to have a chance against the Kansas City Chiefs? Which QB will they face when they play the NY Jets? And is there any concern about the LA Rams game? Plus, is there any playoff hope?

