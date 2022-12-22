 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 65: Jacson + Mike

The fellas go deep into Seattle’s struggles, revised expectations, and what we should be anticipating next

By Jacson Bevens
We’re back, just in time for the holidays! Join Mike and I as we dive into:

*Takeaways from the 49ers loss

*Revised expectations

*Chiefs preview

*Playoff odds

*Updated offseason shopping list

Plus, is interception regression coming for Geno?

All that and more in the latest episode of the Cigar Thoughts podcast. Cheers!

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the nearly 200 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook

