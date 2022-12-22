Seahawks rule out Ryan Neal, Al Woods and Tyler Lockett for Week 16

Saturday the Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Midwest for a Christmas Eve matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that is not exactly a must win, but which will be very important for keeping playoff hopes alive. However, when the Hawks take the field they will be down at least three key starters, with Tyler Lockett, Al Woods and Ryan Neal all having been ruled out due to injury.

Those are not the only members of the team who could miss the game due to injury, as there are another four players who the team designated as Questionable, meaning they are expected to have somewhere in the neighborhood of a fifty percent chance of playing.

Here's the full injury and practice participation report for Seahawks. As noted earlier, Carroll says he anticipates all the guys listed as questionable playing against Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/d1knqNYgF5 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 22, 2022

Geno Smith could be extremely shorthanded on offense if for some reason all four of Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Marquise Goodwin and Noah Fant are unable to play. Of course, the weather could be the great equalizer this weekend, with temperatures expected to be around 14 degrees at the time of kickoff.