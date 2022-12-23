As we draw nearer to Saturday’s big games, your Seattle Seahawks look to get healthy. The Chiefs have been a bit inconsistent this year in some regards; in other regards they remain one of the NFL’s elite teams. As the ‘Hawks push to make the playoffs, and to continue to improve on a surprising season, will they have what it takes to win on the road?

The Relationship: Seahawks-Chiefs - Seaside Joe

All the ways that Kansas City and Seattle are connected: Seaside Joe 1389

Seahawks Injury Report: 3 out, 4 questionable vs KC; Lockett outlook - Seattle Sports

A look at the Seahawks' initial injury report for Saturday against Kansas City, plus some notes from KIRO Newsradio's Pete Carroll Preview.

Preview: Seahawks eye postseason spot, Chiefs aim for playoff bye - Seattle Sports

There is a lot on the line for both the Seahawks and Chiefs on Saturday morning, as a loss could be disastrous for either team.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Rank No. 2 In NFL Network's Rookie Class Rankings - Seahawks.com

Seahawks 2022 Draft class comes in at No. 2 in NFL analyst’s Bucky Brooks rankings.

What To Watch In The Seahawks’ Week 16 Game At Kansas City - Seahawks.com

Players, matchups and storylines to watch when the Seahawks play the Chiefs on Saturday.

With Tyler Lockett out, Seahawks need DK Metcalf to play like a star - The Athletic

The Seahawks are down a man in the passing game. Someone must step up. It might as well be the highest-paid player on the team.

Cool Geno? QB May Be Key to Seattle Seahawks Bucking Cold Weather Blues vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Set to play in one of their coldest games in franchise history at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve, the Seattle Seahawks will have to overcome more than 40 years of poor fortunes in frigid temperatures to keep their playoff hopes alive against one of the AFC's best teams. Luckily, they have a quarterback who looks well-equipped for such a situation.

49ers news - 5 players to watch: Mike McGlinchey and the OL will be challenged - Niners Nation

McGlinchey has been superb during the second half of the season

Will the San Francisco 49ers Impeach the Washington Commanders? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers will extend their win streak with a victory at home over the Washington Commanders.

Arizona Cardinals: Three Takeaways From New Hard Knocks Episode - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-10 on the season, and the crew of Hard Knocks now shifts dynamics in their ability to foster hope down the final stretch of the season.

Arizona Cardinals: Setting Reasonable Expectations for Trace McSorley - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With Kyler Murray out for the season and now Colt McCoy on the mend, here are reasonable expectations for Trace McSorley in his first career start.

Kliff Kingsbury Roasting on an Open Fire: Coaching Hot Seats | Football Outsiders

The league sent out a memo asking if teams would please not fire coaches quite so quickly this year. With Matt Rhule and Frank Reich already gone, that's going really well.

Colt McCoy’s November Red Rain - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, in my "Cardinals Give Captain Morgan a Shot" blog, I asked my fellow ROTB members to describe QB Colt McCoy in a word, phrase or paragraph. Here were the responses:

From...

Rams free agency 2023: What is on Les Snead’s 2023 shopping list? - Turf Show Times

Could LA take another swing at Brian Burns, or will someone new like Jonathan Greenard enter the picture?

'Russell's Russell': Could Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos Be Russell Wilson's Christmas Miracle? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has arguably been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season based on preseason expectations. But maybe a little Christmas magic can give him a boost on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders - Larry Brown Sports

The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise, and a report revealed how many interested bidders there will be.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb heard the questions; he’s ready to show he has the answers vs. Eagles - Yahoo Sports

Is CeeDee Lamb a true No. 1 receiver for Dallas? His numbers so far sure look like it. A big performance against the Eagles Saturday would also help his cause.

After Jets' bad loss to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson starting to look like a lost cause - Yahoo Sports

The booing started on the New York Jets' fourth play from scrimmage.

Jaguars boost playoff hopes behind smothering defense - ESPN.com

The Jaguars' playoff chances improved to 51%, while the future of Jets QB Zach Wilson is murkier than ever.

2022 NFL Week 16 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings - ESPN.com

ESPN takes a look at the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16 and what teams in the AFC and NFC need to do to make it all the way

NFC East showdown - Do Eagles or Cowboys have the better roster?﻿ - ESPN.com

We take a position-by-position look at the Eagles and Cowboys ahead of Saturday's monster NFC East battle.

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night - NFL.com

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

2022 NFL season's top 10 most improbable comebacks: Vikings' win over Colts is No. 2 - NFL.com

The Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history last week, but the Next Gen Stats analytics team says it wasn't the most improbable comeback of the season. Which game is featured at the top of NGS's unlikeliest victory rankings?

NFL MVP race: Making the case for and against Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen - CBSSports.com

Which of these four quarterbacks will be most deserving to win the MVP?