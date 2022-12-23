SBNation Reacts Results: Fan confidence falls as Seahawks continue losing

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The roller coaster 2022 season for the Seahawks continued in Week 15 as the Hawks 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers dropped the team to 7-7 on the year. That’s certainly a record that is better than many fans and observers expected at this point in the season, but following a 6-3 start, it’s certainly not where many expected the team to be.

In addition, the loss marked the first time the Seahawks have been swept by the Niners in a season series for the first time since 2011, and as one would expect fan confidence dipped following the game.

For a team that was not expected to do much on the field in 2022 after releasing Bobby Wagner and trading Russell Wilson, the season remains a success to many. However, in spite of the ability of the team to manufacture wins during the early portion of the year, the possibility of losing out has become very real to many fans.

Up first in the challenge to avoid losing out is a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the frigid temperatures dumped across much of the nation by the bomb cyclone. The game against Kansas City is likely to be the most difficult of the remaining matchups, with the New York Jets and whoever their quarterback is coming to town in Week 17, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and whoever their quarterback is coming to town in Week 18.

Regardless of how the season finishes out, there is little doubt among the majority of fans regarding which side of the ball has been most concerning as the team has dropped four of its last five, and that is the defense.

The good news for the Seahawks is that regardless of how the season finishes out, the cupboard is stocked full of draft capital that should allow the team to continue to rebuild. The bad news, though, is that even with that much draft capital, there are a lot of holes on the roster that will need to be addressed in the offseason.

