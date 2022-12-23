Seahawks vs. Chiefs: NFL TV coverage map and commentators

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the early FOX window of Week 16, and in a bit of a rarity they are the feature game! Obviously the Chiefs are the “A-side” in this equation, but the Seahawks are still in the playoff hunt and this is a marquee matchup.

As always, 506 Sports does the coverage maps, and you can see just how much red there is across the country. This is getting greater distribution than the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings! Check to see if you’re in the uh... “red zone”!

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez are on the call for FOX, and Seattle is 3-0 with them on the mic. I think they are our good luck charms.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM

Falcons-Ravens (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Giants-Vikings (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Seahawks-Chiefs (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Lions-Panthers (FOX): Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Bills-Bears (CBS): Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, A.J. Ross

Bengals-Patriots (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Texans-Titans (CBS): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Saints-Browns (CBS): Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala

1 PM

Commanders-49ers (1:05 PM, CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Eagles-Cowboys (1:25 PM, FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews