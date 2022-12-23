Seahawks elevate two running backs from practice squad for Chiefs game

The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of practice squad elevations ahead of Saturday’s pivotal showdown with the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs.

First up is running back Godwin Igwebuike, who hasn’t taken any snaps at running back but has contributed massively as a kick returner. The other elevation is fellow running back Wayne Gallman, who is more or less replacing the recently waived Tony Jones Jr in the pecking order as emergency depth.

Both Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are listed as questionable with injuries, but they are expected to play. Travis Homer has no injury designation and will play on Saturday.

It’s worth noting that this is Igwebuike’s last practice squad elevation, so after this week either he stays on the practice squad for the rest of the season or the Seahawks must sign him to the active roster in order to play him again. Given the instant spark he’s provided as a kick returner, I really would like to see him on the 53-man roster for the remainder of the year.