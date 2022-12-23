Seahawks vs. Chiefs will be sunny but extremely frigid as part of nationwide Arctic blast

Winter is here and there are so many NFL games on Saturday that will be impacted by the incredibly cold and dangerous weather conditions throughout the United States. Icy and chilly conditions have created the usual chaotic scenes in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road this week to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and if you think it’s cold in the Seattle area, it is even colder in Kansas City. While there has been some snow, it’s the wind and temperatures that have been the bigger problem. Temperatures did not reach double digits on Friday, and it currently feels sub-zero throughout the region when you include the wind chill factor.

If there is any good news for Saturday it’s that there is no threat of snow during the game, which should run from about 12 PM to 3 PM CT. High temperatures are forecast for just under 20 degrees Fahrenheit, with sustained winds between 10-15 MPH. Those updated forecasts are a little warmer than at the start of the week, but it still figures to be one of the coldest games the Seahawks have ever played.

Jordyn Brooks seems unfazed about the cold. Or maybe he’s bluffing. We’ll see tomorrow!